Edmund Addo, Felix Afena-Gyan get maiden Black Stars call-up

• Edmund Addo rewarded with Black Stars call-up for performance in UEFA Champions League



• 18-year-old Felix Afena-Gyan to be in the Black Stars camp for the first time



• A total of 28 players have been invited to camp



Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac has named Edmund Addo and Felix Afena-Gyan in his 28-man squad for this month’s World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.



The 18-year-old striker, Felix Afena-Gyan, who made his senior debut for Italian giants AS Roma against Cagliari last month has been handed his maiden call up by the Serbian trainer.



He is joined by Sheriff Tiraspol midfielder Edmund Addo who has been impressive in the ongoing UEFA Champions League and the Moldovan League.



Ghana will take on Ethiopia on Thursday, November 11 before facing South Africa on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Cape Coast stadium.



The Walias will host the Black Stars in South Africa on November 11, 2021, because the Confederation of African Football placed a ban on the Bahir Dar Stadium in Ethiopia.





