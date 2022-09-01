Edem Agbana takes on Okoe-Boye over NHIA's sponsorship of GPL clubs

Sports News of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Edem Agbana, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication member, has questioned the National Health Insurance Scheme (NIHS) sponsorship deal signed with Ghana Premier League side Nsoatreman FC.



Agbana, who could not wrap his head around how a supposedly cash-strapped NHIS could sponsor a club, has hinted at a scandal in the deal.



He implied in a Facebook post that the newly promoted side earned the sponsorship because the team owner, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, and other board members are parliamentarians on the ruling government's ticket.



"It appears every member of this government wants to leave a legacy of scandals. The latest is Dr Oko Boye. How can a scheme suffocating financially give sponsorship to a privately owned football club? Is it because Nsoatreman FC is owned by Ignatius Baffuor Awuah, NPP MP for Sunyani West, and Employment Minister? The board chairman is Majority leader and Suame MP, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu. On what merit did the team qualify for such support if not for it's owner? Shameless folks in government, always looking for the opportunity to USE state resources for their private benefits? I'm highly disappointed in OKO BOYE!!"



Nsoatreman announced their new partnership with the governmental institute On Wednesday, August 31.



The club stated in their release that they have reached a five-year agreement with NHIS that will last until 2027.









