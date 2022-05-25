Eddie Nketiah will play for Black Stars - UK-based coach reveals

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Freddy Twum, a UK-based performance trainer has revealed to Happy Sports that Eddie Nketiah will switch nationality and play for the Black Stars.



The Ghana Football Association is reported to be in the chase for Ghanaian players of foreign descent to change nationality and play for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup.



Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal, Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea, Tariq Lamptey of Brighton, and the Inaki brothers are among players, that the GFA are engaging in talks over a potential nationality switch.



According to Freddy Twum, who is the personal trainer of Eddie Nketiah, the two players will join the Black Stars at a point in his career.



Responding to a question by host Joe Debrah on whether Ghanaians should be expecting Eddie Nketiah to play for the Black Stars, he said, “At some point, Eddie Nketiah will come but I hope it will be before the World Cup. When he comes it will really help the Black Stars. Jordan Ayew is fading out and if (Nketiah) comes it will really help us”



Freddy Twum has 15 players in the Premier League that he trains on a one-on-one basis with players such as Michel Antonio of West Ham.



He has over 100 players on his books.