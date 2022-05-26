Eddie Nketiah will play for Black Stars- UK based Coach reveals

Sports News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Freddy Twum, a UK-based Performance trainer Coach has revealed to Happy Sports that Tariq Lamptey and Eddie Nketiah will switch nationality to play for the Black Stars.



The Ghana Football Association is reported to be in the chase for Ghanaian players of foreign descent to change nationality and play for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup. Eddie Nketiah of Arsenal, Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea, Tariq Lamptey of Brighton, and the Inaki brothers are among the players the GFA are engaging over a potential nationality switch.



According to Freddy Twum, who is the personal trainer of Eddie Nketiah, the two players will join the Black Stars at a point in their career.



Responding to a question by host, Joe Debrah on whether Ghanaians should be expecting Eddie Nketiah to play for the Black Stars, Freddy Twum said, “At some point, Eddie Nketiah will come but I hope it will be before the World Cup. His addition will really help the Black Stars. Jordan Ayew is fading out and if (Nketiah) comes, it will really help us”.



Freddy Twum has 15 players in the Premier League that he trains with, players such as Michel Antonio of West Ham, Eddie Nketiah of Arsenals among others.



He has over 100 players on his books.