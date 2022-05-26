Eddie Nketiah still not available for Ghana after latest Black Stars call-up

Sports News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Eddie Nketiah's international future remains uncertain after missing the Black Stars squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and Central African Republic.



The English-born Arsenal forward also missed England manager Gareth Southgate's squad for the Nations League next month against Hungary, Germany and Italy.



The 22-year-old, who is England's U21 top scorer, is yet to decide on his international future after contacts with the Ghana Football Association.



Nketiah had a good end to the 2021/22 season, scoring five goals in his last seven matches for the Gunners in the English Premier League.



His contract expires at the end of the month and will seek to sort that out before announcing his nationality switch.



Meanwhile, Black Stars skipper Andre Ayew and Benjamin Tetteh make a return to the team after missing out of the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria due to suspension.



Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo will be making his debut after missing out on his first call up for the World Cup playoff against Nigeria due to injury.



Bechem United star Augustine Okrah has been handed his debut call up by Coach Otto Addo for the upcoming games.



The Black Stars take on Madagascar in their opening game on June 1 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



Ghana will travel for the second game against Central Africa Republic which will be played in Angola.



Below is the full squad



GOALKEEPERS Jojo Wollacott- Swidon Town Abdul Manaf Nurudeen- Eupen Lawrence Ati-Zigi- St. Gallen Richard Ofori- Orlando Pirates



Defenders Denis Odoi- Club Brugge Alidu Seidu- Clermont Foot Gideon Mensah- Bordeaux Abdul Baba Rahman- Reading Abdul Mumin- Vitoria Guimaraes Daniel Amartey- Leicester City Joseph Aidoo- Celta Vigo Jonathan Mensah – Columbus Crew



MIDFIELDERS Iddrisu Baba- Mallorca Edmund Addo- Sheriff Tiraspol Elisha Owusu – KAA Gent Mohammed Kudus- Ajax Daniel Kofi Kyereh- St. Pauli Mubarak Wakaso- Shenzhen



WINGERS Joseph Paintsil- Genk Andre Ayew- Al Sadd Augustine Okrah- Bechem United Osman Bukari- Nantes Abdul Fatawu Issahaku- Sporting CP Kamaldeen Sulemana- Stade Rennes Yaw Yeboah- Columbus Crew Christopher Antwi-Adjei- Bochum



STRIKER Jordan Ayew- Crystal Palace Daniel Afriyie- Hearts of Oak Felix Afena Gyan- AS Roma Kwesi Okyere Wriedt- Holstien Kiel Antoine Semenyo- Bristol City Benjamin Tetteh- Yeni Malatyaspor Braydon Manu- SV Darmstadt.



