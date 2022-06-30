Eddie Nketiah starts pre-season training with Arsenal ahead of 2022/23 season

Sports News of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana target Eddie Nketiah has begun pre-season training with English Premier League side Arsenal.



The 23-year-old trained with his teammates alongside soon-to-be national teammate Thomas Partey at the club's training complex, London Colney as they gear up for the new season which kicks off in August.



Arsenal players, who were not in action for their countries since the end of the last campaign were back on the grass under the watchful eye of Mikel Arteta and his staff, as they started the build-up to their first pre-season friendly against Nurnberg next week.



Nketiah penned a new long-term contract with the Gunners after successful negotiations and had been handed Arsenal's iconic no. 14 jersey.



Last season, he played 21 games in the Premier League, scored five goals, and provided one assist for Mikel Arteta's side as they finished 5th on the league table.



Nketiah has made 92 appearances in total and scored 23 goals since his first-team debut in 2017.



He is eligible for both England and Ghana national sides at the international level.