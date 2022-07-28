Eddie Nketiah scores as Arsenal lose to Brentford in behind-closed-doors friendly

Sports News of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana target Eddie Nketiah was on target for Arsenal in their 2-1 defeat to Brentford in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Wednesday.



The 23-year-old lasted the entire duration of the game as the Gunners fell to Thomas Frank's side ahead of the returning Emirates Cup this weekend.



Brentford opened the scoring in the 9th minute of the game. Fin Stevens managed to release Ryan Trevitt into space, and his cross was turned in by Bryan Mbeumo.



Arsenal equalised through Nketiah who tapped in after some neat interplay from Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.



Summer signing Marquinhos twice went close for the Gunners as he attempted to impress Arteta, but Brentford notched themselves back in front on the stroke of half-time when Rico Henry's low cross was slotted home by Trevitt.



Cedric went closest to finding an equaliser for the north London side late on but Brentford held on to pick up their second pre-season win in two days having already beaten Brighton on Tuesday.



Arsenal faces Sevilla in the Emirates Cup on Saturday before opening the Premier League season away at Crystal Palace next Friday.