Eddie Nketiah reluctant to commit to Ghana as England step up pressure on him

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana target Eddie Nketiah is still weighing his options on which country to represent at the international level.



The Arsenal forward is among some Ghanaian players of foreign descent being chased by the Ghana FA to switch nationality ahead of the 2022 World Cup.



Nketiah confirmed in an interview he is yet to decide on playing for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The center-forward indicated he is focused on Arsenal this season.



According to reports, officials of the Ghana FA have held talks with Eddie Nketiah and his family over a nationality switch ahead of the World Cup.



The 23-year-old who is eligible to play for Ghana through his parents said in the interview that he is yet to take a decision.



"Yeah at the moment it is just focusing on the club and cementing my place here, contract situation that has been most of my thinking".



"I think a point will come where I will sit down with my family hopefully in the near future and then make a decision. I haven't made up my mind yet so will sit down with my family and my team and see which is good for me".



Eddie Nketiah who holds the record as the highest top scorer at the England U21 team is also open to playing for the Three Lions.



The English FA are also in talks with the Arsenal forward on representing the country of his birth.



The Ghana FA has successfully convinced five Ghanaian players of foreign descent namely, Inaki Williams (Atletico Bilbao), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Stephen Ambrosius (Hamburg), Ransford Yeboah (Hamburg), and Patrick Pfeiffer to play for the four-time Africa champions ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.