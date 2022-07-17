Eddie Nketiah reacts to Arsenal’s pre-season friendly win over Everton

Sports News of Sunday, 17 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Eddie Nketiah has reacted to Arsenal’s pre-season-friendly win over Everton.



The England-born Ghanaian featured as the Gunners inflicted a 2-0 win over the Toffees on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Baltimore, Maryland in the USA.



Goals from Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka ensure the Gunners beat their English Premier League opponent in the preparatory game.



Reacting to the win, Nketiah said, “Thanks for the love Baltimore! ????????❤️ @Arsenal”, he tweeted.



Nketiah scored a hat-trick in Arsenal's pre-season opener against Ipswich Town and will hope to bag in the goals when the season starts.



He recently signed a long-term contract, keeping him at Arsenal until 2027.



