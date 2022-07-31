Eddie Nketiah reacts after scoring for Arsenal against Sevilla in 2022 Emirates Cup

Sports News of Sunday, 31 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana target Eddie Nketiah is delighted to be on the scoresheet for Arsenal in their 6-0 win over Sevilla to clinch the 2022 Emirates Cup on Saturday.



The 23-year-old climbed off the bench in the 79th minute to replace Bukayo Saka at Emirates Stadium to put the icing on the cake for Mikel Arteta's side.



Arsenal's victory over Sevilla ends a successful pre-season campaign, during which Brazilian Gabriel Jesus scored seven goals after his £45m move from Manchester City.



Saka opened the scoring from the penalty spot after he was brought down in the area, before Jesus doubled the hosts' lead, firing home Granit Xhaka's low cross.



He added a third just two minutes later, and Saka matched him before the 20-minute mark, pressing high and finishing well.



Xhaka went close to a fifth before Jesus grabbed his third from close range. Nketiah completed the scoring a minute from time.



Arsenal kick off the 2022/23 Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Friday before welcoming Leicester City to Emirates Stadium for their first home league game on Saturday, August 13.



