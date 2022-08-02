Eddie Nketiah named among African players who starred in pre-season

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Joe Aribo



The Southampton new boy is unlikely to score a better goal during his career than the one he bagged against Villarreal during the Saints’ pre-season friendly this week.



Aribo, picking up the ball in his own half, drove towards the Yellow Submarine’s box, besting five defenders on the way, before curling an effort into the back of the net.



While there were parallels with Aribo’s magnificent goal for Rangers against SC Braga last year, this was something else…and a tantalizing glimpse of what Southampton fans are getting with the Super Eagles midfielder.



Kalidou Koulibaly



One of the biggest signings of the summer, Koulibaly has looked natural in the Chelsea backline since arriving in West London.



The ex-Napoli man excelled against Udinese on the left-hand side of a back three, already demonstrating an encouraging understanding with Thiago Silva, and looking comfortable progressing up the field with the ball at his feet.



“[Koulibaly] deserves [the praise],” Thomas Tuchel told Chelsea TV. “A very, very good signing; a strong personality, a strong player and happy that he could play 70 minutes now.



“He’s getting fitter and fitter which is very important for us for the start of the season.”



Sadio Mane



Heading into the opening weekend of the Bundesliga season, Sadio Mane has scored two in two for his new employers, and actually has six goals in four matches for club and country since the Champions League final following an excellent international break with Senegal.



He netted in Bayern Munich’s 6-2 victory over D.C. United, and followed that up with a goal in the German Super Cup as Mane’s new club smashed RasenBallsport Leipzig 5-3 on Saturday.



The performances bode well for the season ahead, as Mane looks to leave Liverpool behind him and make his mark in the Bundesliga.



Mohamed Salah



He may not have Mane alongside him any longer, but Salah’s form in pre-season suggests that he’ll do just fine without his sidekick.



The Egyptian superstar has scored three in his last four games heading into the new Premier League season, suggesting that he’s entering the new campaign in peak form.



The wide man's goal against Manchester City in the Community Shield came on the back of friendly strikes against RB Leipzig and Crystal Palace, as the Reds look to hit the ground running.



Wilfried Zaha



Entering the final year of his contract at Crystal Palace, Zaha appears determined to go out with a bang should he finally leave Selhurst Park in 2023.



His exit may come even sooner, with Chelsea reportedly keeping tabs on the attacker as Tuchel looks to refresh his attacking options.



The Blues will be impressed with what they’ve seen from the wideman during pre-season, with Zaha recently netting a brace—including a world-class effort—against Queens Park Rangers.



He’d previously scored twice against Gillingham, and ended the pre-season with yet another goal against Montpellier-Herault…looking unstoppable as the season draws close.