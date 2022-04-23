Eddie Nketiah is a better finisher than Alexander Lacazette – Paul Merson declares

Sports News of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Arsenal player, Paul Merson, has declared that he believes youngster Eddie Nketiah is a better striker than Alexander Lacazette.



The English-born Ghanaian attacker was in action for the Gunners in midweek and netted a brace to help the team secure a delightful 4-2 win against Chelsea.



Speaking on the performance of Eddie Nketiah, Paul Merson said he wants to see the young forward starting ahead of Lacazette in the remaining matches of the season.



“Eddie Nketiah reminded me of Ian Wright against Chelsea and he should play every game now for Arsenal until the end of the season," Paul Merson wrote in The Daily Star.



The ex-Arsenal star continued, "He is a better finisher than Alexandre Lacazette and should score more goals, so I'd leave him in there and let him have a run in the team.”



Eddie Nketiah will at the end of the ongoing 2021/22 football season decide his Arsenal future.