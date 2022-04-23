'Eddie Nketiah has the capacity' - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta extols Ghanaian forward

Sports News of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta believes Eddie Nketiah has what it takes to make it on the big stage but needs time and support from the club.



The soon-to-be Ghana international has been in top form in recent weeks, bagging a brace against Chelsea to reignite Arsenal's top 4 hopes.



“If you have that character and that quality, to show it immediately or very quickly, things can turn very quickly,” said Arteta. “Look what happened with Eddie in the last two weeks.



“In football anything can happen. Emile had three months out with his shoulder and a lot of things happened, he was getting back and he was looking really good, and we decided to give him the opportunity.



“But then he had to step in and he had to perform. He has done it really consistently and especially this season as well with the number of goals he is scoring.



“Eddie has this capacity. What he needs is an opportunity, time and support, especially when he has difficult moments. If you are ready and prepared to do it, I am sure he will be successful.”