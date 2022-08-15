Eddie Nketiah has a lot of qualities and confidence to play – Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus

Sports News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has hailed the qualities of English-born Ghanaian Eddie Nketiah.



The 23-year-old who is eligible to play for the Black Stars came on with six minutes remaining as the Gunners cruise to a 4-2 win over Leicester City in matchday two of the Premier League.



Nketiah replaced the Brazilian forward who scored a brace in the side’s heavy win on Saturday.



Speaking after the game, the former Manchester City attacker indicated Eddie Nketiah has a lot of qualities and confidence to play, adding Arsenal have two good strikers.



“Here I come and train everyday with Eddie. He has a lot of qualities and confidence to play as well and I think Arsenal have two good strikers” he said.



Meanwhile, the Ghanaian forward is yet to decide on his international future.