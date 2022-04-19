Eddie Nketiah happy for Thomas Partey over Ghana's World Cup qualification

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

England youth international Eddie Nketiah has says he is proud of the role Thomas Partey played in Ghana's qualification to the World Cup.



The 22-year-old opened up on interest to play for the Ghana for the first time, insisting his doors remain open for the four times African champions.



As reported earlier by GHANASoccernet, talks between the striker and the Ghana Football Association is at advanced stages, with the striker set to make a switch before the World Cup in Qatar.



"Being from Ghana, obviously they've qualified for the World Cup and knowing a player like Thomas (Partey), I am happy for them," he told the Beautiful Game podcast.



Although, he is England's U21 all-time record scorer, Nketiah is not shutting his doors entirely on the West African powerhouse.



"Of course it is a possibility. I’m open to both, playing for Ghana and playing for England as well," Nketiah added the youngster.



"It’s always good to have the opportunity to potentially do that."



In December last year, GHANASoccernet reported Thomas Partey is speaking to the England youth international to play for Ghana during the World Cup qualifiers.



The London-born forward has played for both the England U17 and U21 sides, scoring 16 international goals for the latter.



The young footballer is British by birth but his parents are not from England which provides the opportunity for him to switch and play for the Black Stars.



Nketiah is eyeing the chance of playing for Ghana as he is more likely to play regularly for the Black Stars.



That is because he is less likely to play for senior national team of England where there's an embarrassment of riches in his position.



With diminishing chances of representing the Three Lions of England at the international level, Nketiah's chances of playing at the World Cup appears brighter with Ghana.



Ghana are confident of convincing the youngster to play for the Black Stars after the West African giants secured their fourth appearance at the global tournament.



The Black Stars have qualified for the World Cup finals in Qatar too, drawn in a group with Uruguay, Portugal and South Korea, and Nketiah confirmed that he is open to the idea of switching allegiance ahead of the tournament.