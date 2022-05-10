Eddie Nketiah finally gets Ghanaian passport ahead of nationality switch

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has finally acquired his Ghanaian passport to help him switch nationalities to play for the Black Stars.



According to reliable Arsenal correspondents, Nketiah has been granted a Ghanaian passport ahead of his possible switch to play for Ghana at the World Cup.



In a post on Facebook, Football London's chief Arsenal reporter, Chris Wheatley wrote, “Eddie Nketiah is close to switching his international allegiance to Ghana after being granted a Ghanaian passport.”



Eddie Nketiah is one of the players the Ghana Football Association are hoping to have in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Having acquired his Ghanaian passport, it appears all is set for the English born striker to play for the country of his parents.



Despite playing for England’s youth sides, Nketiah has been overlooked at the senior level and has not featured for the Three Lions in any match.



However, with his top form at Arsenal, England’s manager Gareth Southgate is reported to be plotting a move to snatch Nketiah from Ghana by allowing him to feature for the Three Lions.



Meanwhile, the striker in a recent interview has left his door open for either Ghana or England.



“I am open to both playing for Ghana and obviously England. I have played for the [England] youth team so naturally, when I was much younger, they called me out to play for them.



“Being from Ghana, obviously I’m happy they have qualified to play at the World Cup. I know players like Thomas, Amartey and I am happy for them as well,” he stated.