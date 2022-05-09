Eddie Nketiah equals Nwankwo Kanu’s record at Arsenal

Sports News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nketiah hits top form at Arsenal



Nketiah open to playing for Black Stars



Nketiah scores brace against Leece United



English player of Ghanaian descent, Eddie Nketiah equalled former Nigerian player Nwankwo Kanu’s 22-year-old record at Arsenal after he scored two goals against Leeds United in the Premier League.



Nketiah scored a brace in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over the weekend to solidify their place in the Premier League top four.



Nketiah who is being persuaded to play for the Black Stars became the second Arsenal player to score two goals in the opening ten minutes of a match twice.



Kanu was the first player to have achieved that mark at Arsenal in 2002 when he scored a brace in the opening ten minutes against Sunderland in the Premier League.



Nketiah first attempted the Arsenal legend’s record when he scored two goals against Chelsea in their 4-2 win at the Stamford Bridge.



However, his goals in the 5th and 10th minute against Leeds United made him the second Arsenal player to achieve the feat since Kanu.



Nketiah’s two goals placed Arsenal on course for Champions League qualification next season.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







