Eddie Nketiah delays Arsenal contract decision until end of season

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah has decided to delay his decision over a new contract until the end of the season.



Nketiah, 22, is nearing the expiration of his contract at the Emirates Stadium this summer.



The England Youth international does not want to rush the decision to sign a new deal with the Gunners until at the end of the season.



The soon-to-be Ghana international has been reflecting on his lack of regular playing opportunities at the club.



“There have been offers of a new contract but at the moment my aim is to play football and play regularly. That’s my ambition and that’s what I hope to do but at the same time I’m at Arsenal, I love Arsenal,” Nketiah explained on the Beautiful Game Podcast.



He continued: “I’m just trying to focus on the season until May and make sure I finish that in a good way and then sit down and see what I think is the best opportunity to allow me to take those steps and develop,” Nketiah continued.



“I feel like I’m at the stage where I’ve signed a contract for five years when I was 18 and in that five years, how many starts have I had here? I went on loan for six months and been here for the rest and I have probably started about 30 games maybe in all competitions.



“I see players my age that I’ve played with and they kick on and it’s like ‘what’s the difference between someone I was playing with at England Under-21s?’.



“I was the captain and they’re doing more. It’s not even a thing of looking at them and hating them, I’m happy for them, but how did they get to the point where they are feeling confident and it’s through playing those games and having that experience.



“For me to take the next step and get to where I think I can get to I obviously need to consider getting more minutes.”



Nketiah signed a five-year deal with Arsenal as an 18-year-old, the youngster has made just 85 appearances across all competitions for the side amid suspicions he may be leaving the club for regular playing opportunities elsewhere.