Sports News of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Eddie Nketiah bags first major career trophy as Arsenal defeat Chelsea in FA Cup final

Arsenal came from behind to beat London rivals Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

English-born Ghanaian striker Eddie Nketiah clinches his maiden major career title as Arsenal came from behind to beat London rivals Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday.



A brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw the Gunners come from behind and claim victory to hand Mikel Arteta his first trophy as a manager.



American star Christian Pulisic had given the Blues the lead early on before Aubameyang equalised from the penalty spot in the first-half.



The Gabon international then produced a moment of brilliance to ultimately win it in the second half.



Nketiah was given a game time as he replaced French striker Alexander Lacazette in the 83rd minute.



He exerted himself in the match as the Gunners run away with their 14th FA Cup trophy in Wembley.



It’s the 21-year-old’s first major title in his young career.



He first tasted trophy success during the 2017/17 season when Arsenal’s second team won the Premier League 2 cup.



He was also awarded a medal for his short contribution to Leeds United triumph in the just ended Championship campaign.



Nketiah joined the Yorkshire-based outfit on loan last summer, but was recalled from the loan by manager Mikel Arteta after struggling to churn out regular playing time.



He has scored 2 goals in 13 matches for Arsenal since his return from the unsuccessful loan stint.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.