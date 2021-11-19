Eddie Nketiah backed to join Crystal Palace and ‘step into the shoes’ of Jordan Ayew

Sports News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Leeds United striker, Noel Whelan has backed Eddie Nketiah to join Crystal Palace when his contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the season.



Palace are said to be interested in the English forward with Whelan insisting the 22-year-old can “step into the shoes” of Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew at Selhurst Park.



Nketiah’s only Arsenal minutes this season have come in the League Cup. The forward has grabbed goals against AFC Wimbledon and Leeds United in the competition.



Whelan insisted the 22-year-old would be a “great option” for Crystal Palace.



“I don’t think he will be missed at Arsenal, unfortunately for him,” he told Football Insider‘s Ewan Kingsbury.



“They’ve done a job up front without him, he’s not contributed that much over the years – and surely he will want to move on and establish himself as a number nine elsewhere?



“There will always be competition, but I’m certain that there’s a brilliant opportunity for Nketiah at Crystal Palace. He can step into the shoes of Jordan Ayew.



“He’s at the right age. He reminds me of Jermain Defoe, the way he can get into the right place at the right time and make something happen.



“He would be a great option for Palace.”



Nketiah, born to Ghanaian parens in London, has started just 11 Premier League games for Arsenal since making his league debut in 2018.



