Eddie Nketiah admits Partey has been urging him to play for Ghana

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah says that club teammate and deputy Black Stars captain Thomas Partey has been getting into his ears to switch allegiance and play for the country of his parents.



Ghana is ready to snap up Eddie Nketiah from under the noses of England as the GFA has began talks with the player about a possible nationality switch for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The 22 year old striker was born in Lewisham- England to Ghanaian parent but currently plays for the English U-21 where he has 17 caps with 16 goals at that level but is yet to make an appearance for the Three Lions.



Nketiah is open to the idea of playing for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as its his best shot of a World Cup appearance.



Speaking in an interview with TBG podcast, the Arsenal striker says that he is open to playing for Ghana or England and will sit down with his family at the end of the season but admits that Thomas Partey has been doing the most about his possible nationality switch.