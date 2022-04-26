Eddie Nketiah acquires Ghanaian passport

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana hopes of having Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah to feature for the country could become a reality after the player completed processes to acquire Ghanaian passport.



The England youth record goalscorer Eddie Nketiah recently expressed desire to switch nationality and play for Ghana ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



‘Of course it is a possibility. I’m open to both, playing for Ghana and playing for England as well," Nketiah told the Beautiful Game podcast when asked about the move to play for the Black Stars.



"It’s always good to have the opportunity to potentially do that," the yougster added.



Despite featuring for the England youth teams, he is still eligible to switch allegiance to play for the West African powerhouse.



Nketiah, acquiring his Ghanaian passport is an important step in switching nationality.



Ghana FA authorities together with Black Stars deputy captain Thomas Partey have been on the neck of the enterprising forward to switch allegiance and play for Ghana.



Despite being the record England U21 goalscorer, Nketiah has been ignored for call-ups into the England senior team.



He is yet to be feature for the Three Lions, making him eligible to switch and play for Ghana.



The London-born forward has played for both the England U17 and U21 sides, scoring 16 international goals for the latter.



The young footballer is British by birth but his parents are not from England which provides the opportunity for him to switch and play for the Black Stars.



Ghana has been paired in Group H against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea ahead of the 2022 World Cup.