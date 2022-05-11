Eddie Nketiah: What Ghanaians should expect from Arsenal striker

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Per the rumors, Eddie Nketiah is almost through with his switch to Ghana and could play for the Black Stars in the upcoming AFCON qualifiers.



Nketiah has reportedly acquired his Ghanaian passport and is now set to represent Ghana at international level.



Nketiah comes into the Ghana team with reputation as he plays for one of the biggest English clubs but what should Ghana expect from him?



Goals



Of all Ghanaian strikers playing top level football in the world, Nketiah has scored more goals than anyone. The striker has scored four league goals for Arsenal in 18 league matches with only five of them being starts. In all, the 22-year-old has nine goals this season.



Goals have dried up for the Black Stars, largely because the team lacks creativity as well as a reliable striker. Nketiah may not be a world class striker but he offers something more than what the current Black Stars strikers could offer.







Presence in the box



Though Eddie Nketiah has developed other aspects of his game, his biggest strength has been his positioning in and around the six-yard box.



As evidenced in his two goals against Leeds United over the weekend, Nketiah knows his movement in the box.



His recent developmens has also seen him play the target man role to perfection. Though not the tallest of strikers, Nketiah knows how to use his body to get the better of defenders. West Ham’s Kurt Zouma and Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen will bear witness to this.



Can play on the wings



Eddie Nketiah has evolved from a typical goal-poacher to a more rounded player who loves to get involved in the game.



This season in particular, Nketiah has played on the three attacking positions for Arsenal, sometimes either as a winger or main striker.



With Hudson-Odoi also rumored to be ready to play for Ghana, Ghana may not have a need for strikers but when the need arises, Nketiah could fit in as well.







Comes with no baggage



Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta describes him as a ‘humble and hardworking’ player who ‘deserves the good things’ happening to him.



Reports from English reporters who cover Arsenal indicate that Nketiah is a well-mannered and shy guy who does comes with no trouble.



His good attitude is usually credited to his parents who as per reports imbibed in him certain virtues and continue to guide him on the moral front.



Though he was born abroad, Nketiah is well-grounded and will not be a headache in the team’s camp.



