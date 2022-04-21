Eddie Nketiah: Ghanaians demand immediate capping of youngster after Arsenal brace heroics

Sports News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana football fans have taken to social media to tell their federation to rush the processing of completing the nationality switch of Eddie Nketiah following the youngster's two goals aganist Chelsea in the English Premier League on Thursday night.



The Black Stars fans have bolded told the Ghana Football Association to secure all apply all the necessary pressure to ensure that the youngster switches nationality from England ahead of the World Cup in November.



This urgent demand from the fans has been sparked by the striker's heroics on Wednesday when he scored two goals for Arsenal in their match against Chelsea, ending a three-match losing streak to win 4-2 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.



The talented player of Ghanaian descent opened the scoring in the 13th minute and added his second and Arsenal’s third after 57 minutes which sparked the frenzy among Black Stars fans.



Just this week Nketiah spoke for the first time about his desire to switch nationality and confirmed the move to play for Ghana ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The Arsenal striker confirmed his decision to switch from the European country to play for the country of his parents just one week after Ghana's leading football news outfit exclusively revealed the move.



Ghana FA authorities are far advanced in their move to capture the youngster from England and following his two goals on Wednesday, the fans say the international switch must be sealed immediately.



“Right after his interview on his club and national team future, Eddie Nketiah scores in the next game. Good omen,” said @_owurakuampofo, who implies he would Nketiah will be good for the Black Stars.



Some fans even claimed that the youngster is better than the AS Roma young striker Afena Gyan who led the Black Stars attack in the playoff clash with Nigeria.



“Black Stars should focus on getting Eddie Nketiah into the squad. The guy is a top talent. How many games made Black Stars call Afena Gyan? Nketiah is better than Afena Gyan,” said @LilMohGh, told the GFA similar to other feelings shared.



“Nketiah wants Ghana to call him so he’s scored a brace against Chelsea. He can come replace Jordan Ayew ASAP,” @NUNGUABURNA said.



“Ghana striker Eddie Nketiah is lighting up Chelsea at the Bridge,” said Godfred Akoto Boafo, a known football commentator.



According to others including @zekaytweets the replacement of legendary striker Asamoah Gyan has been found.



“I think Ghana Black Stars have now found Asamoah Gyan’s replacement, Eddie Nketiah,” he commented.



“Why are we focusing on the Williams brothers for this Qatar call up? Brothers denying their nationality and now accepting because they might not play at the World Cup. Eddie Nketiah got the memo,” said @a_ocial, urging the GFA to stop pursuing the Williams brothers Inaki and Nico for a nationality switch from Spain to Ghana and lure Nketiah instead.



“Ghana needs a player like Edward Nketiah in the World Cup. Proper pressing player,” was @Korsogyimi’s assessment, while @3SportsGh added: “Eddie Nketiah is passing his Black Stars audition.”



Despite being the record England U21 goalscorer, Nketiah has been ignored for call-ups into the England senior team.



As he is yet to be capped at senior level for the Three Lions, he is qualified to make the switch and play for Ghana through his family.



The London-born forward has played for both the England U17 and U21 sides, scoring 16 international goals for the latter.



The young footballer is British by birth but his parents are not from England which provides the opportunity for him to switch and play for the Black Stars.



Nketiah looks to be eyeing the chance of playing for Ghana as he is more likely to play regularly for the Black Stars.



That is because he is less likely to play for senior national team of England where there's an embarrassment of riches in his position.



With diminishing chances of representing the Three Lions of England at the international level, Nketiah's chances of playing at the World Cup appears brighter with Ghana.



Ghana are confident of convincing the youngster to play for the Black Stars after the West African giants secured their fourth appearance at the global tournament.



The Black Stars have qualified for the World Cup finals in Qatar too, drawn in a group with Uruguay, Portugal and South Korea, and Nketiah confirmed that he is open to the idea of switching allegiance ahead of the tournament.