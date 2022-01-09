Ecstatic scenes in Cameroon as AFCON 2021 gets underway

Sports News of Sunday, 9 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Football fans in Cameroon have taken over the streets in Cameroon as the 33rd edition of the African Cup of Nations gets underway today January 9, 2022.



As the Indomitable Lions prepares to take on the 2013 runners-up Burkina Faso in their opening Group A match at the vast new 60,000-seat Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, fans are in a frenzy mood as they anticipate entertaining game.



The AFCON 2021 has been a doubt for many who believe that the Confederation of African Football should have postponed the tournament for several reasons.



However, after several battles, the 2017 winners of the AFCON are ready to get the African continent underway.



Over the next month 24 teams will slug it out to decide who is the best on the African continent.



Current champions Algeria will be looking to defend their crown, as Senegal have also been tagged favourites to win the tournament.







