Ecowas court give Nigerians go-ahead to use Twitter

Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Ecowas court wey sidon for Abuja don stop Nigeria goment from imposing sanctions, arresting, or prosecuting anyone wey use twitter for di kontri.



Di order follow one legal action by some civil society groups wey say di twitter ban na attempt to stifle free speech.



Di Ecowas Community Court of Justice issue di order during preliminary hearing of di lawsuit wey dey challenge di June 4 ban on di microblogging site.



Di court rule say access to twitter provide di platform for di exercise of freedom of speech - therefore any interference na violation of human rights.



Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, Serap and over 170 oda Nigerians bin approach di regional court to declare say di indefinite suspension of Twitter for Nigeria na violation of dia human rights under di international law.



Nigerian authorities ban Twitter and order media organizations and di public to stop using di platform after dem delete one post by President Muhammadu Buhari for violating dia guidelines.



Di goment defend dia action, alleging say "Twitter dey undermine di kontri corporate existence".



During virtual hearing on Tuesday, leading human rights activist Oga Femi Falana, wey represent di civil society groups, ask di court to stop di Nigerian goment from arresting or prosecuting Twitter users for di kontri.



Falana say di ban wey goment impose on Twitter harm Nigerians freedom of expression and di right to access information.



President Buhari set up committee to meet Twitter



Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari don approve di make up of di Federal goment team wey go discuss wit Twitter over di suspension of di social media media platform for Nigeria.



Di Nigerian goment tok say Twitter don write President Buhari.



Special Assistant to di President on Media, Segun Adeyemi for statement say Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed go lead di goment team.



"Di Federal goment team also comprise di Attorney General of di Federation and Honourable Minister of Justice, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Works and Housing, Minister of State for Labour and Employment as well as oda relevant goment agencies," di statement tok.



Why Federal government ban Twitter



On June 4 Nigeria Federal Government suspend, indefinitely di operations of di microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, for di kontri.



Di Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, announce di suspension for inside statement sake of di persistent use of di platform for activities wey dey capable of undermining Nigeria corporate existence.



Dis decision from Nigeria goment dey come afta Twitter delete one of di tweets Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari post on im personal account @MBuhari.



