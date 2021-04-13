Ecobank hands over a new computer laboratory to Christian Methodist Senior High School

Press Releases of Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Source: Ecobank Ghana

Ecobank Ghana last week handed over a new and fully equipped computer laboratory to the Christian Methodist Senior High School (CHRIMESCO) in Accra. Estimated at about GHS 160,000, the project involved, the provision of tables, chairs, air conditioners, a projector, projector screen, associated accessories and 30 networked computers.



Speaking at the handing over ceremony, the Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana, Mr Dan Sackey, indicated that; “education is one of the three critical focus areas for Ecobank’s corporate social responsibility programmes. Additionally, Ecobank is interested in empowering young people who form a growing segment of the Ghanaian population”.



Mr Sackey emphasized that; “the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed the world, requiring almost everyone to be a tech-savvy and digital proficient. The importance of acquiring the right skill set within the digital and technological space cannot be overemphasized, as the use of technology has taken centre stage with rapid global adoption”.



He said, ICT is currently a key enabler to efficient work delivery, permitting complex analysis, and creating new ways to share, learn and engage. Indeed, he also pointed out that it is becoming increasingly obvious that ICT will continue to be the basis for economic and social transformation for individuals and communities.



He therefore advised students and faculty to put the computer laboratory to good use and maintain it to ensure sustainable usage.



Receiving the newly commissioned laboratory on behalf of the school, was Mr. Kweku Acquah, Headmaster of Christian Methodist School, who affirmed that; the school for some years now has been without a modern ICT laboratory.



He said that, with the newly installed laboratory, students would now be able to have access to various e-books, online articles, as well as various educational apps which would enhance teaching and learning. This he believes would assist both students, and teachers build capacity in ICT”.



He thanked Mr Sackey and the Management of Ecobank, while promising that the school authorities will ensure regular maintenance to extend the life span of the facility.



Representing the Old Student Association of the school was Air Commodore Jacob Ashrifie, who also thanked Ecobank for the donation. He indicated that the association will be contacting various stakeholders and year-groups to solicit their support to enhance school infrastructure.



The Municipal Director of Education for Ga-South, Mr. Henry Ayetse was full of praise for Ecobank and urged other corporate institutions to emulate their example. Additionally, he appealed to old students in the country to occasionally visit their alma mater to assess its educational needs in order to provide support to complement the government's efforts.



Present at the presentation ceremony were other senior officials of Ecobank, led by Dr Edward Botchway, Executive Director and Chief Finance Officer, Representatives of the Old Students Association and the Board.



