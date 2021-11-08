Ebusua Dwarfs sign deal with US sportswear brand Icarus

Sports News of Monday, 8 November 2021

• Ebusua Dwarfs have struck a deal with Icarus to become kit sponsors



• Icarus have designed jerseys made from the club’s traditional colours



• The club believes the new deal will inspire them to return to the GPL



Division One League side, Ebusua Dwarfs have signed a deal with Icarus, a sportswear company in the United States to become their kit sponsors for the upcoming 2021/22 Division One League campaign.



At a short media briefing in Accra, the club president Nana Sam Brew-Butler revealed they have reached a deal with Icarus for the next two years.



“We are delighted with this partnership agreement with Icarius, an American sportswear, they have decided to kit our team for the next two years,” Mr. Brew-Butler stated.



The Mysterious Dwarfs will don their home kit made of their traditional colours Yellow, Green, Black.



The white jersey with a big crab embossed on it will serve as the away kit while the purple and orange will serve as the home and away kits for the goalkeepers.



Director of Operations at Ebusua Dwarfs, John Ansah, disclosed that the club has been empowered by this to return to the Ghana Premier League.



“This is a team that the followers are very huge, we have changed the way we operate because we want to go to where we were before. I’m happy our boys will be kitted after the unveiling,” he said.



Anthony Awotwe, the Executive Director at Dwarfs also expressed his gratitude to the club and revealed that the club is committed to staying professional.



Representatives of Icarus expressed their excitement about becoming the kit manufacturers of the club.



