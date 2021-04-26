Ebubeagu: We no dey go back on South East security outfit - Govnors

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

South East governors don tok say no going back on dia plan to establish one common joint security outfit for di region.



Dem tok am for one meeting dem hold yesterday, say di security outfit wey dem call Ebubeagu go work together with police for di area to maintain internal security.



Di meeting wey hold for Enugu also feature religious leader, traditional leaders and di leaders of di Ohanaeze Ndigbo.



Dem tok say dem dey want di Commissioners for Justice and Attorney-Generals of di states to sharparly create di framework for di organisation.



For statement wey di Chairman of di South-east Governors' Forum and Govnor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi sign, dem don order di Ohanaeze Ndigbo Presido, George Obiozor make dem form two committees. South-east Peace and Reconciliation Committee and a strategy and welfare committee.



Di meeting dey come one day afta about 15 gunmen burn di house of di Imo State Govnor, Hope Uzodinma.



For di meeting dem also tok about di mata and ask federal goment to find and prosecute di pipo wey get hand inside.



