Ebenezer Assifuah scores third goal of the season for Pau FC against Dijon in Ligue II

Sports News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana forward, Ebenezer Assifuah scored for Pau FC in their 2-0 win over Dijon FC in the French Ligue II on Saturday evening.



The 28-year-old is in top form as he scored his third league goal of the season.



Assifiuah scored on the stroke of halftime as he found the bottom left corner with a left-footed strike from close range on the 45th-minute mark.



Samuel Essende made sure the points stayed in Pau as his 81st-minute strike secured a 2-0 home win over the Reds to move to 7th on the league table after six games.



The former Sion forward has three goals in five matches this season in France for the Blue and Yellows.