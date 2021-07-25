Ebenezer Assifuah scores as Pau open Ligue 2 campaign with win

Sports News of Sunday, 25 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana youth star Ebenezer Assifuah is continuing from where he left off last season in the 2021/2022 campaign after scoring in the French Ligue 2 opener.



Assifuah scored in the last two rounds of the 2020/2021 campaign.



The 28-year-old was on target for Pau FC when they beat AS Nancy in the opening fixture of the French second-tier league on Saturday, July 24, 2021.



The former Ghana U20 player netted the opening goal of the match in the 34th minute at the Nouste Camp in Pau.



Nancy drew level just ten minutes after the breakthrough Senegalese forward Mamadou Thiam with an assist from Lamine Cisse.



Pau claimed their first three points of the new season as Victor Lobry got the match-winner in the additional minutes of the game.