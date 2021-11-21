Ebenezer Assifiuah scores fifth goal of the season in Pau FC win against Guingamp

Sports News of Sunday, 21 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana forward, Ebenezer Assifiuah scored to help Pau FC record a 2-0 win over Guingamp in the French Ligue II on Saturday.



The former Sion attacker scored in the 36th minute of the first half to open the scoring for the home side.



It was his fifth goal of the season for the French Ligue II team this season.



Assifiuah lasted 67th minutes in the game before he was replaced by Zakaria Naidji.



Substitute Zakaria Naidji scored in the 83rd minute to cement the win for Pau FC as they moved to the seventh position on the league table with 24 points.



Ebenezer Assifiuah has made 16 appearances in the ongoing season and has scored five goals.