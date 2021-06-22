Eastern Region Volleyball clubs to benefit Betway training

Volleyball of

Source: GNA

Twenty volleyball clubs in the Eastern Region are set to undergo a training workshop to be organised by online betting company Betway ahead of the Eastern Regional Volleyball League.



The clubs consist of 13 male and seven female teams and would be taken through several sessions by resource personnel who would attend the training workshop with their experience and knowledge in volleyball.



The event, which is slated for the 24th June 2021 at the Eastern Premier Hotel in Koforidua, forms part of Betway’s corporate social responsibility of promoting sports.



This year’s volleyball league in the male division would witness teams such as the reigning Eastern Regional volleyball champions, Asutsuare A.S. Spikers VC, former champions Donkorkrom Court Winners volleyball club, experienced Koforidua-based Unity volleyball club and ever enterprising Okere United Way volleyball club.



League finalist Akosombo Hydro Spikers are poised for the new volleyball season while teams such as Atimpoku Bridge Spikers volleyball club, Kpong Young Stars volleyball club Obomeng Power Hands Attackers and Odumase Spartans volleyball club are ready to give the other teams a run for their money.



This year’s league would also have Kotoku Spikers from Akim Oda, Maame Krobo Stardom, Ubuntu Volleyball club from Mampong Akuapem and Asesewa Block Busters.



In the female category, A.S. Spikers ladies, the reigning female champions of the region, would be hoping to prove their dominance once again.



However, they are likely to face stiff opposition from finalist Atimpoku Bridge spikers’ ladies.



Other female teams which are in pole position to win the league is Koforidua Unity ladies, Donkorkrom Court Winners ladies and Akosombo Hydro Spikers ladies.



However, Odumase Spartans ladies and Asesewa Block Busters ladies are ready to prove their worth.



Mr. Kenneth Nana Addo, Chairman of the Eastern Region Volleyball Association, noted that all the participating players who would take part in the workshop would engage in an exhibition match to crown the activities for the day.



He expressed optimism that 2021 volleyball league season was going to be bigger than the 2019 season which he described as one of the best the region has had in terms of league organisation.