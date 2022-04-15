Easter: Napo-Tomtom football gala to thrill fans in Kumasi

Sports News of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

As part of activities to celebrate the Easter holidays, a mega football gala with is set to take place at Konadu Yiadom School Park at Ashanti New Town in Kumasi of the Ashanti region.



The football fiesta with mouthwatering prizes at stake is set to take place there to thrill residents of Manhyia South Constituency.



The four-day football fiesta, starting on Friday, April 15, and ending on Monday, April 18, 2022, is being organized by the MP for Manhyia South constituency, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.



The event has also been made possible following the support of Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta also known as ‘TomTom’, a hot favorite to win the Manhyia South NPP chairman position.



In all, eight teams from the Manhyia South Constituency are expected to lock horns for supremacy during the tournament, which is set to produce exciting football duels.



The participating teams include Ash Town, Abbey's Park, Alla-bar, Manhyia Proper, Krofrom, Dichemso, C.P.C, and Mbrom/K.O.



Each participating team will take home a participation fee, with the four lucky teams that will qualify to the semi-finals receiving a brand new set of jerseys each as their rewards.



The overall winner of the tournament will take home a giant trophy and a juicy financial package for their efforts and the first and second runner-ups will also receive cash prizes.



Meanwhile, on Monday morning, two teams, ‘Napo Eleven’ and ‘TomTom Eleven’ will lock horns as a curtain-raiser before the grand finale to entertain the football lovers present.



Information-making rounds indicate that both Napo and TomTom will captain their respective teams to help make the historic tournament more exciting and memorable.