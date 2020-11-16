Press Releases of Monday, 16 November 2020

Webster University Ghana

Earn an American degree right here in Ghana

Webster University is offering an American degree in Ghana

Webster University is a private American university based in St. Louis, Missouri with international campuses in Switzerland, Austria, Netherlands, Ghana, Thailand, China, Greece and Uzbekistan.



The university offers both undergraduate and graduate programs and provides students with the opportunity to study abroad at any of these campuses to complete their degrees.The Ghana campus is conveniently located in East Legon, off of Lagos Avenue, behind Media Pharmacy.



Students benefit from a diverse learning community and small class settings that ensure significant interactions between learners and professors.



Practical real-world education with a worldwide perspective transforms students into global citizens ready to achieve personal excellence.



Webster University Ghana is accredited by the Ghana National Accreditation Board (NAB) and the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) in the United States.



*B.A. Management

*B.A. Media Studies

*B.S. Computer Science

*B.S. Finance

*B.A. Psychology



Graduate programs:



*Master of Business Administration

*M.A. in International Relations

*M.A. in Human Resources Management



Reach out to us:



Email: ghana@webster.edu

Phone: +233 (0)302 507 393 |+233 (0)54 012 0849 |+233 (0)54 012 0869

Website: webster.edu.gh

Address: Plot #445B Luanda Close, East Legon - Accra, Greater Accra

