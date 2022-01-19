'Early exit from the AFCON Is devastating for us all’ – Kwesi Appiah

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: wontumionline.com

Crawley Town FC striker, Kwesi Appiah, has described Ghana’s 2021 Nations Cup exit as very devastating.



The four-time African Champions, shockingly loss 3:2 to Comoros in the final group stage game on Tuesday night to exit Africa’s biggest football competition.



The Black Stars could only pick a point at the tournament after a 1:1 draw against Gabon in their second group C game, losing their opening and final match to Morocco and Comoros respectively.



And Appiah who played for Ghana at the 2015 tournament under Avram Grant his expressed his disappointment after the team’s disastrous exit.



“The early exit from the AFCON is devastating for us all. We had high hopes for the tournament and to not even make it out the group is disappointing,” Kwesi Appiah told Sportsworldghana.com in an exclusive chat after the game.



“It’s hard to say what went wrong but from watching the three games, Our attacking intent wasn’t aggressive enough we didn’t seem to have that cutting edge to put teams under consistent pressure,” added Appiah.