Eagles mysteriously got stuck inside Accra elevator in 1983 – Okoku

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: punchng.com

Ex-International player, Paul Okoku, has recounted his experience playing against Ghana’s Black Stars almost four decades ago, saying they were stuck inside an elevator in Accra for hours ahead of their Los Angeles1984 Olympic Games qualifier against their West African archrivals.



Recalling the incident on Facebook, ahead of both sides’ Qatar 2022 World Cup final play-off second leg in Abuja, Okoku said “it was noteworthy to mention here the type of psychological warfare Ghana planned for us.”



The national team, then known as the Green Eagles and coached by Adegboye Onigbinde, put behind them the ordeal to beat the hosts 2-1 in Accra in October 1983 courtesy of goals from Chibuzor Ehilegbu and John Omughele, to advance to the next round, after the first leg ended goalless in Nigeria.



“When our team traveled to Accra for the match, upon our arrival at the hotel, our check-in was completed and our room keys handed to us. We got inside the elevator to take us to the floors where the rooms were located, and that is when horror struck,” Okoku stated on Facebook.



“For hours, we were stuck inside the elevator that mysteriously malfunctioned, stuck in between the floors, with half of the elevator on one floor and the other half on another floor—dangling. We were all petrified.



“I was stuck inside the elevator alongside my teammates then, which I can try to recall from my faded memory of the incident: Stephen Keshi, Peter Rufai, Yisa Shofoluwe, Humphrey Edobor and the chief coach Adegboyega Onigbinde. The terror went on for hours as perspiration engulfed us.



“We sat there waiting in fear which shortly yielded to our confusion and anger. We were assuredly within the weight limit specified on the elevator; was it intentional? Well, you can surmise your own opinion. Speaking candidly, your guess is as good as mine.”