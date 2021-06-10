EURO 2020: Timothy Fosu-Mensah tips ‘France or Portugal’ as winner of title

Sports News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Bayer Leverkusen defender, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, has tipped France and Portugal as favorites to win the EURO 2020 championship which kicks off from June 11, 2021.



According to the Dutch International, France and defending champions Portugal have enough quality in their squad to win the tournament.



The two teams faced off in the finals in the EURO 2016 with Portugal emerging as winners’ kind courtesy of a goal from Eder in extra time.



“I think France has a strong team and Portugal as well and either might end up winning the cup,” he told Ohene Brenya on Happy98.9FM.



Fosu Mensah said France with Paul Pogba and Ngolo Kante has a great all-around team and is real contenders for the title.



The former Manchester United defender also admits that there are a couple of great teams participating in the 2020 EURO such as England, Netherlands, and Spain who can also compete for the title.



Fosu-Mensah said the Dutch team has a great squad and can reach the knockout stages of the competition.

The 24-year-old could not make the Netherlands team due to injury.