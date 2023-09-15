ESI local content policy: Ghana Electrometer leads compliance with purchase of Kantanka Vehicles

Energy of Friday, 15 September 2023

Ghana Electrometer Limited (GEM), an indigenous Ghanaian company assembling integrated metering solutions in Ghana has taken the lead to actualize Electricity Supply Industry (ESI) Local Content Regulations ((L.I. 2354) being scaled up by the sector regulator, Energy Commission.



As passed by the Parliament of Ghana, the objective of the regulations is to achieve a minimum of fifty-one percent (51%) equity participation in wholesale supply and distribution in the Electricity Supply Industry (ESI) in Ghana and 60% local content and also develop capacity in the manufacturing industry for electrical cables, solar cells, conductors, accessories amongst others.



In line with its vision of being a leading metering solutions provider in Ghana and the West Africa Sub-region and to encourage the objective of the legislation by promoting local content development in the energy sector, GEM has acquired its first vehicle (Ɔmama) from Kantanka Automobile.



At a brief ceremony to officially handover the vehicle to the management of the metering company, the Chief Operations Officer of GEM - Mr. Kwasi Akomaining Boadu said the vehicle comes in at a strategic time when GEM is currently embarking on an Electricity Company of Ghana’s Loss Reduction Project.



“We are singing the local content song, so we need to go to where local content fully comes in play with automobiles. We looked at their vehicles and indeed per the confirmation from other sectors we realized that it was time to get one for ourselves and this pickup will be of great help to us."



He added while explaining that the model of the loss reduction policy requires extensive field monitoring even in rough terrains which the Kantanka Ɔmama off road vehicle will help achieve.



The Chief Operations Officer also noted that Ghana has both the ability and the capacity to produce goods and services locally which in turn creates more jobs and generate revenue for economic development for the country.



Mr. Boadu continued that GEM as a local content compliant company certified by the Energy Commission, highly believes in the need to support local enterprises and initiatives hence the decision to acquire field support vehicles from Kantanka Automobile adding that “It is our firm believe this first acquisition fosters our new business relationship with Kantanka Automobile”.



GEM prides itself as an indigenous firm which has progressively accelerated and facilitated the ECG’s revenue generation, collection and protection through the deployment of its meters and solutions which has successfully deployed over 1million meters across the country since its inception.



This Mr. Boadu intimated is due to the company’s commitment to the local content initiative which has played out in various forms including the provision of some 300 job opportunities for Ghanaians at both direct and indirect levels.



