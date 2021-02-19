Sports News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

ES Setif visit children with cancer ahead of Asante Kotoko Confederation Cup return leg date

ES Setif visited children with cancer on International Childhood Cancer Day

Algerian side ES Setif visited children with cancer on International Childhood Cancer Day ahead of their crunch CAF Confederation Cup clash against Asante Kotoko.



ICCD is a global collaborative campaign to raise awareness about childhood cancer and to express support for children and adolescents with cancer, the survivors and their families.



On the landmark 20th edition of the International Childhood Cancer Awareness Day, ES Setif visited children with cancer at the hospital as part of their duty to society.



The Algerians are sharpening their rough edges ahead of the return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup against the Porcupine Warriors on Sunday.



ES Setif will go into the match with a 2-1 advantage, having beaten the Ghanaian giants at the Accra Sports Stadium last Sunday.