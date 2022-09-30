EPL side Brighton monitoring injured Tariq Lamptey ahead of Liverpool game

Sports News of Friday, 30 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion are monitoring Tariq Lamptey ahead of their clash with Liverpool after picking up injury during international break.



Lamptey, who switched allegiance in June to play for Ghana was named in Otto Addo’s 29-man squad for friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.



He made his Black Stars debut when Ghana suffered a 3-0 defeat to South American giants, Brazil in Le Havre, France.



But unfortunately for Lamptey, he did not feature in Ghana’s 1-0 friendly win over Nicaragua in Lorca, Spain due to injury.



Footballghana.com understands, Brighton have been monitoring the injury situation of the enterprising right-back ahead of the Liverpool encounter this weekend.





?s=20&t=1s7pn5lBnD8-86La8myh8g