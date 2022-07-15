EIB’s Alexander Anyankwaa in Oregon for 2022 World Athletics Championships

Sports News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Excellence In Broadcasting Network Sports Journalist Alexander Anyankwaa is in Oregon, United States for the 2022 World Athletics Championships.



The Championships will kick off today Friday, July 15th and is expected to climax by July 24 2022.

Mr. Anyankwaa, is a sports journalist at Kasapa 102.5 FM a subsidiary of the EIB.



With a very solid and an enviable track record, he has practiced sports journalism for a decade now. His exploits combined with passion for the media work have seen him cover a number of local and international competitions.



In 2018, he was the face and voice across all EIB Network platforms with unparalleled coverage of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games held in Australia.



He was also the face of EIB’s coverage for the 2019 World Athletics Championships held in Doha.



At this year's world championships, Alexander Anyankwaa will be reporting for all our traditional and digital platforms via Kasapa FM, Starr FM, Ultimate FM, Abusua FM, Radio 360, Agoo FM, Empire FM and GHOne TV.

On July 8, 2022 The Ghana Athletes Association presented the seven athletes who have qualified to represent the nation at this years world championships.



Ghana would be participating in five events at the competition which includes men 4x100m, long jump, 100m, 200m and 800m.



Benjamin Azameti after setting a new 100m national record of 9.90s would be hoping to emulate same record and even win Ghana’s third medal at the competition.



His other compatriots Joseph Paul Amoah will also be competing in the 100m and 200m respectively.



Also, long jump record holder Deborah Acquah will be in action for what she does best.



Here are the athletes billed to represent Ghana at the 2022 world athletics championships.



Women Long Jump



Deborah Acquah (Long Jump Record Holder)



Men 100m



Benjamin Azamati



100m and 200m



Joseph Paul Amoah



Men 800m



Alex Amankwa



Men 4x100m



Benjamin Azamati (Student-Athlete – 100m and 4×100m relay record holder)



Joseph Paul Amoah ( 200m and 4×100m relay record holder)



Joseph Manu Odoru ( Student-Athlete – Part of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic 4×100m relay)



Sean Safo Antwi (Senior Athlete – 4×100m relay record holder)



Emmanuel Yeboah (Student-Athlete 4×100m relay record holder)



As at the last World Athletics Championships in Doha in 2019, 49 medals will be awarded. The only change has been in the walkers, where the 50-kilometre distance has been shortened to 35 kilometres in both the men's and women's events.



The only mixed event, the 4 x 400 metres relay is part of the World Championships programme for the second time after 2019.



Competitions at Hayward Field



The World Championships will open on Friday 15 July 2022 and close on Sunday 24 July 2022 at Hayward Field, which has a capacity of 30,000. The marathon and walker events will be held outside the stadium. On some days there will be sessions in the morning and afternoon, on some days only in the afternoon.



The strongest nations



USA has been the dominant nation at the past two World Championships in 2017 and 2019, after Kenya topped the medal table in Beijing in 2015. In 2017, USA dominated the standings with 30 medals, 10 of which were gold. The second most successful nation then was Kenya with 11 medals and 5 golds.



The dominance of US athletes was even more impressive in 2019, where 14 of the 29 medals shone in gold. Even then, Kenya was No. 2 behind the US with 5 gold medals (11 medals total). In 2022, the USA track and field team is expected to win a similar number of medals.