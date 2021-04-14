EFFC confam say dem detain former Imo state Govnor, Rochas Okorocha

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission don arrest di former Govnor of Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha.



Di Head of Media and Publicity for EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, confam give BBC Pidgin say dem arrest Okorocha for Abuja.



Uwujaren, no tok on di reason why dem arrest di Senator wey dey represent Imo West Senatorial District and e no add any informate join.



Okorocha latest arrest dey come weeks after operatives of di Imo State Police Command arrest am for February on top accuse say e reopen one estate dem link to im wife.



