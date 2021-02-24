Press Releases of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: YFM

ECG MD inspires youth on Y Leaderboard Series

Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Kwame Agyeman-Budu

Managing Director (MD) of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Kwame Agyeman-Budu, has made an appearance on the leading leadership show aired on Y107.9FM, the Y Leaderboard Series.



Hosted by YFM's evergreen presenter Rev. Erskine, the ECG boss expounded on his upbringing, education, career, family, among other things to inspire the Ghanaian youths.



Kwame Agyeman-Budu revealed that growing up his dad allowed him and his siblings to sell ice water not because they were not well to do. “But my father wanted to instill the spirit of entrepreneurship in us.



Speaking on his educational journey, Mr. Agyeman-Budu shared that during his days in secondary schools he decided to switch from General Arts to Science. According to the MD, when he took the decision to switch courses, he was persuaded by someone into believing he could not handle being a science student, however, he gave it thorough thought and decided to switch anyway.



Using this experience, he advised the youth to stay focused and fully committed in whatever they do, in order to be able to come out successful.



When it comes to career, Agyeman-Budu has proven that he is a hard working personality who is always committed to excellent delivery of his job.



For example, he related that while in the United States, he earned his boss’ trust and respect after landing a job at the Consolidated Edison Company of New York Inc., the largest utility company in the US.



“My boss could go to sleep anytime he assigned a job to me. This is because when a job is assigned to me, I make sure it is done thoroughly and on time”, he stated.



The MD believes that hard work always pays off which is why for him, “I don’t play with my job and I always make sure that I consistently follow up. While doing that, I make sure that if there’s any challenge, I draw the attention of my superior immediately so it can be solved. I don’t wait until it’s late”, he said.



As the current MD of ECG, he shared some of the achievements he was proud of. He noted that his ability to work with the management team to bring the workforce of the PDS and the ECG together and his role in the introduction of the smart prepaid meters are among the many things he is proud of.



Programmes Manager of Y107.9, Eddy Blay, expressing his opinion on the interview with Kwame Agyeman-Budu stated: “We are glad to have brought him on board. He is one leader whose work at the ECG is worthy of praise. I am very positive that his interview today will inspire many youths in the country and beyond”.