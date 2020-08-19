Religion of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

E.P Theological Seminary holds consecration service for graduates

Rt. Rev. Dr. Agidi (4th right seated in front row), in a pose with the year 2020 Seminary graduates

The Evangelical Presbyterian Theological Seminary at Peki in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region has held a consecration service for its 2020 graduates who completed their studies in Lay Ministry and Church Music from the institute.



The event also witnessed awards of Diploma certificates to the 67 graduate Catechists and Musicians including 12 females in their respective courses.



Speaking at the ceremony, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, Rt. Rev. Dr. Seth Agidi entreated various religious organizations in Ghana to lead a vigorous crusade through engagements with political actors towards lasting peace and stability in the country, ahead of the 2020 December polls.



“As a faith community, we need to rise to our religious responsibility to intensify our engagements with political actors and prayers for Ghana to be guided by God’s Divine Favour, peace, stability and justice in the wake acts of violence and the rising tension in this country ahead of December polls”, he remarked. Rt. Rev. Dr. Agidi expressed regret at the increasing antagonism, the use of hate speeches and other acts of brutalities been carried out by politicians, many of who serve as opinion leaders and also belong to one faith entity or the other.



He said much is expected of the Church and other faith institutions to liberate the country from the societal quagmire threatening the socio-economic progress, peace and stability of the country.



Rt. Rev. Dr. Seth Agidi therefore urged the newly consecrated Catechists and Church musicians to serve as agents of change to effectively employ the gifts of God and knowledge acquired by injecting into their congregations, innovative ideas and skills required for repositioning the Church as a reputable organization.



The Principal of the E.P Theological Seminary, Rev. Dr. Francis Amaglo entreated the graduates to uphold worthy virtues of integrity, humility and diligence in their stewardship, while establishing harmonious relationship with pastors, the Church leadership and the entire congregation to promote sustainable growth of the Church.



He appealed to the government, the Church and philanthropists to provide the needed support to the institute’s infrastructural development.

