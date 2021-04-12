E.P Church, Shalom Parish donates to cured lepers

Religion of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Shalom Parish Congregation of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church at Dansoman in Accra has donated assorted items worth more than four thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢4,000.00) to cured lepers at the Weija Leprosarium.



The items comprising a variety of foodstuff including bags of rice, gari, cooking oil, soft drinks, egg, sugar, fruits, detergents, and other assorted stuff were aimed at providing support to the upkeep of inmates of Weija Leprosarium.



Speaking at the presentation ceremony held at the Leprosarium in Accra, the Parish Pastor of E.P Church, Dansoman, Rev. Samuel Nyonyo said the church was guided by its religious and social responsibility to support the needy in society, hence the initiative to contribute towards the plight of the cured lepers.



He encouraged inmates of the Leprosarium to be inspired by their faith in Christ Jesus with hope and trust so as to receive the blessings of salvation and liberation from the socio-economic predicament and affliction they encounter.



Rev. Nyonyo advised the cured lepers not to remain idle but exploit their God-given talents by engaging in small-scale vocational craftwork or businesses that could earn them income to cushion their plight.



He urged the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection as well as relevant state agencies, corporate institutions, religious bodies, and other civil society organizations to intervene in alleviating the plight of cured lepers and other disadvantaged in society.



Responding to the donation, a senior staff of Weija Leprosarium, Ms. Esther Geh, thanked the Shalom Parish, Dansoman Congregation of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, for its benevolence.



