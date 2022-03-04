Dwarfs take on Venomous Vipers in Independence Day match

Sports News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: ghanafa.org

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) will collaborate with the Ghana Tourism Authority to organise the *65th Independence Day Cup Competition between Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs and Cape Coast Venomous Vipers Football Club on Saturday, 5th March, 2022 at the Robert Mensah Stadium, Cape Coast at 3pm.



The Independence Anniversary match which is under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is part of activities earmarked for this years celebration which is being held in the Central Regional capital.



This event is also being held in collaboration with the Tour Operators Union of Ghana(TOUGHA) and other allied institutions.



The football match is being organised to promote domestic tourism as part of GTA's Domestic Tourism Campaign, "Experience Ghana, Share Ghana" which is aimed at encouraging Ghanaians to bring back the love for local football and promote domestic tourism.



Football fans and the general public are invited to take advantage of this initiative to visit Central Region and Cape Coast in particular to help promote domestic tourism.