Dwarfs supporters prevent Hearts of Oak from entering Cape Coast Stadium

• Dwarfs are 15th on the league standings



•Accra Hearts of Oak are league leaders with 59 points



• The game will kick off at 6 pm



Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak have alleged that they have been denied entry to the Cape Coast Sports Stadiums by supporters of home team Ebusua Dwarfs.



The Phobians will play as guests to Ebusua Dwarfs for the matchday 32 game in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League in Cape Coast.



The game is slated for today, July 4, 2021, at 6 pm and the Phobians have taken to Twitter to report that they are being intimidated by fans of the home team in their attempt to enter the stadium.



"We are currently at the entrance of the stadium. Supporters of the home team are preventing us from entering and have blocked the entrance. They are insisting on team Hearts using a different entrance. It's a tussle but we remain resolute. We are focused," Accra Hearts of Oak said in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb.



