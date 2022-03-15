You are here: HomeSports2022 03 15Article 1490501

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker scores to earn point for Chesterfield in draw against Boreham Wood

Dutch striker of Ghanaian descent, Akwasi Asante climbed off the Chesterfield bench on Saturday afternoon to score for his team in the 1-1 draw against Boreham Wood in the English national league.

The experienced forward on the matchday missed out on a starting role but was introduced in the 74th minute to replace Whelan.

Just eight minutes later, the striker was presented with a fine opportunity when his team was awarded a penalty kick.

Akwasi Asante stepped up to take the spot-kick and made no mistake as he scored with a cool effort.

Later in the game, Adrian Clifton got his name on the scoresheet after scoring against Chesterfield.

In the process, he forced the match to end in a stalemate as both teams shared the spoils.

Courtesy of his goal over the weekend, Akwasi Asante has now scored six goals for Chesterfield since returning to the club in January.

