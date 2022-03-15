Dutch-born Ghanaian striker scores to earn point for Chesterfield in draw against Boreham Wood

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Dutch striker of Ghanaian descent, Akwasi Asante climbed off the Chesterfield bench on Saturday afternoon to score for his team in the 1-1 draw against Boreham Wood in the English national league.



The experienced forward on the matchday missed out on a starting role but was introduced in the 74th minute to replace Whelan.



Just eight minutes later, the striker was presented with a fine opportunity when his team was awarded a penalty kick.



Akwasi Asante stepped up to take the spot-kick and made no mistake as he scored with a cool effort.



Later in the game, Adrian Clifton got his name on the scoresheet after scoring against Chesterfield.



In the process, he forced the match to end in a stalemate as both teams shared the spoils.



Courtesy of his goal over the weekend, Akwasi Asante has now scored six goals for Chesterfield since returning to the club in January.



