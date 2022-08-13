Dutch-Ghanaian forward Memphis Depay close to completing Juventus move

Sports News of Saturday, 13 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Dutch forward of Ghanaian descent, Memphis Depay is set to complete a transfer from Barcelona to Juventus.



The Turin-based club in the past week has stepped up its pursuit of the highly-rated forward.



Juventus after failing to compete properly for the Italian Serie A title is now pushing to strengthen the squad of the team.



The team has identified Memphis Depay as a top player that will provide a major squad boost and is doing everything to secure the services of the star.



According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a deal is close to being reached.



“Memphis Depay update. Juventus are getting closer to an agreement with Depay’s camp, talks are progressing well - positive contact also today.