Sports News of Saturday, 13 August 2022

footballghana.com

Dutch-Ghanaian forward Memphis Depay close to completing Juventus move

Dutch forward of Ghanaian descent, Memphis Depay is set to complete a transfer from Barcelona to Juventus.

The Turin-based club in the past week has stepped up its pursuit of the highly-rated forward.

Juventus after failing to compete properly for the Italian Serie A title is now pushing to strengthen the squad of the team.

The team has identified Memphis Depay as a top player that will provide a major squad boost and is doing everything to secure the services of the star.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, a deal is close to being reached.

“Memphis Depay update. Juventus are getting closer to an agreement with Depay’s camp, talks are progressing well - positive contact also today.

